FIFA 22 is due out for release this week and the player ratings have already been published and available to view online.

Here we look at Swansea City’s player ratings for the new game and take an in-depth analysis at the higher-rated players specifically.

10. Korey Smith – 74

A workman-like midfielder and an underrated figure perhaps last season, Smith goes up by one rating with the main difference in terms of attributes is his passing. Smith hasn’t featured since the first game of the season due to injury but should be firmly in the mix to gain a place in Russell Martin’s team.

9. Liam Walsh – 69

A new signing for the Swans from Bristol City, Walsh has been described as a talented midfielder who loves to get on the ball and a very good passer. Walsh has been dogged by injuries in recent times but is very highly though of and it is probably why he has maintained the same rating for this year from the last game.

8. Jamie Paterson – 70

Again a new signing from Bristol City, Paterson is seen as an attacking midfielder with an eye for goal and this has been backed up with two goals so far this season. Paterson can also operate in the wide areas and again has maintained the same rating from the last game but with decreases in pace, dribbling and physicality.

7. Kyle Naughton – 71

One of the longest serving players who has been with the Swans since their Premier League days, Naughton is one of the key men in the team and nowadays operates as one of three central defenders in the back-line. Naughton can also operate at left-back, right-back and even in midfield. He keeps the same rating as last year and pretty much has the same attributes all bar his physicality going up by one rating.

6. Jay Fulton – 72

Seen as one of the hard men in the team, Fulton doesn’t shy away from a physical challenge but is also a good passer of the ball and defensively sound-minded and even chirped in with a few goals last year. A key player in Steve Cooper’s Swansea team last year, this has been reflected with Fulton’s rating going up by one to 72 this year as well as many attributes that include defence, physicality, dribbling and shooting.

5. Ryan Manning – 72

An attacking left-back primarily but can also operate as one of three central defenders and in midfield, Manning has been one of the key men for Russell Martin so far this year with good displays and keeps his 72 rating from last year with increases in dribbling and physicality.

4. Ryan Bennett – 72

Seen as an old-school centre-half with his no-nonsense approach in his game, Bennett adds something different to what Swansea are normally known for in terms of having young centre-half’s who play out from the back but nonetheless a key figure in the Swansea team. Bennett again is another who keeps the same rating from last year with an increase in defending but a decrease in pace.

3. Ben Cabango – 72

Perhaps one of the best centre-half’s last year in what was a memorable season for the youngster, Cabango’s FIFA rating has gone up by 10 this season. Changing from a bronze to a silver card, Cabango’s attributes have all increased bar his shooting and is not a surprise considering the impact he had for the Swans and the Wales national team.

2. Jake Bidwell – 72

Another attacking left-back in the Swansea ranks, Bidwell played an integral part in the way Swansea played last season with his attacking prowess resulting in eight assists. Bidwell’s rating has gone up by two this season and sees an increase in all his attributes except for his pace.

1. Matt Grimes – 74

And the highest-rated player goes to the Swansea captain Matt Grimes who has been a key player for the Swans since they were relegated to the Championship back in 2018. Grimes played 45 league games last season and every league game so far this season which shows how highly-rated the player is even with different managers in charge and is perhaps surprising Grimes didn’t leave in the summer transfer window. Grimes has maintained the same rating of 74 from last season and has seen an increase in pace, shooting and physicality but surprisingly a decrease by one rating in passing.