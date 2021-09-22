Released Crawley Town defender David Sesay has secured himself an improved contract with Barnet, as announced by the Bees’ official club website.

The National League side signed him on an initial one-month rolling deal last month and have now moved to tie him down on an extended basis.

Sesay, who is 23-years-old, was released by Crawley at the end of last season.

He spent a couple of months as a free agent before Barnet took a gamble on him on a temporary arrangement.

The full-back will now be pleased to have sorted out something more long-term now at The Hive.

Crawley spell

Sesay joined Crawley in 2018 and went on to become a key player for the League Two side, winning their Young Player of the Season award in his first year.

He made a combined 70 appearances for the Red Devils during his three years at the club in all competitions.

However, he saw his game time with John Yem’s side dry up during the last campaign and they decided not to extend his deal at the end of June.

Early career

Sesay is from London and started his career at Watford before rising up through their academy.

He never made a senior appearance for the Hornets but was a regular for them at various youth levels.

They handed him a professional contract in 2016 but he left the Hertfordshire club four years ago.