Doncaster Rovers midfielder John Bostock picked up a knock on his ankle yesterday.

Doncaster Rovers subbed him off late in their EFL Trophy game last night against Manchester City Under-21’s.

Richie Wellens’ side won 2-1 courtesy of a brace from new signing Joe Dodoo.

Bostock started the match after being an unused substitute in the last league game against Morecambe.

Read: What now for Omar Bogle at Doncaster Rovers?

‘Problem with his ankle’…

Speaking to BBC Sheffield, Wellens has provided an update on his situation: “John Bostock has got a problem with his ankle.”

He added: “We’ve not scanned it. He didn’t train today. He obviously had to come off in the game (last night) so we’ll know more when it’s scanned.

“It’s just a knock. We don’t think it’s anything serious. We think worst case it might be two weeks so it’s not something we are overly concerned about”

Two wins in two

Doncaster have won back-to-back games now and will be looking to carry on their momentum with another positive result against Plymouth Argyle away this weekend.

Read: Player released by Doncaster Rovers finds new club

Important player

They will hope Bostock’s injury worry isn’t too serious and that they can get him back out there as soon as possible.

The experienced midfielder has made nine appearances so far this season in all competitions.

He joined Donny in January and is under contract until the end of this season.

Wellens’ side are currently sat bottom of League One after a slow start to the season but their win over Morecambe last time out in the league will give them confidence.