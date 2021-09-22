FIFA 22’s full ratings database has emerged ahead of release at the start of October.

Here, we take a look at the highest-rated Championship left-midfielders on FIFA 22:

10. Chris Willock, QPR – 70

QPR’s in-form winger Chris Willock kicks off the list, coming in at 70 rated for FIFA 22. He has netted two goals and laid on two assists in eight Championship games so far, mainly featuring as an attacking midfielder.

9. Callum O’Dowda, Bristol City – 70

Maintaining his 70 overall from FIFA 21 is Bristol City man Callum O’Dowda. It comes after an injury-hit 2020/21 campaign, with injury also disrupting his start to the new campaign.

8. Luke Freeman, Sheffield United – 70

29-year-old Luke Freeman drops by two ratings after a challenging season on loan with Nottingham Forest, in which he scored only one goal in 25 outings for the City Ground side.

7. Neeskens Kebano, Fulham – 71

After half a campaign in the Premier League, DR Congo international Neeskens Kebano has earned a +1 upgrade for FIFA 22. He linked up with Middlesbrough for the second half of last season, scoring one goal and providing four assists in 18 games for them.

6. Onel Hernandez, Middlesbrough – 71

Cuban winger Onel Hernandez comes in as the second of three 71 rated left midfielders. He drops by two overalls from his 73 rating in FIFA 21 but has started his loan spell with Boro by scoring in their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

5. Tom Lawrence, Derby County – 71

Derby County’s new captain sees his overall drop by one for FIFA 22 after netting three goals and providing two assists last season. He missed a large chunk of the campaign through injury and has featured six times for the Rams in the new season.

4. Scott Sinclair, Preston North End – 72

Preston North End man Scott Sinclair keeps his 72 overall from FIFA 21 after chipping in with 14 goal contributions (nine goals, five assists) in 37 Championship games last season. He has made six appearances this season, scoring a brace in a Carabao Cup win over Mansfield Town.

3. Junior Hoilett, Reading – 72

Another who maintains his 72 overall in FIFA 22 is Reading new boy Junior Hoilett. The Canadian winger has played four times for the Royals since joining on a free transfer following his departure from Cardiff City.

2. Jeremie Bela, Birmingham City – 72

Angolan left midfielder Jeremie Bela drops by one overall in the new FIFA but maintains his place as one of the Championship’s highest-rated in his position. He has started this season with one goal and three assists in eight games.

1. Ovie Ejaria, Reading – 73

Reading ace Ovie Ejaria sits at the top of the Championship left midfielder ratings, keeping his 73 overall in FIFA 22 and switching position from central midfield. In the Royals’ recent 2-1 win over Fulham, the midfield star netted both goals.