Hartlepool have began life back in the Football League with mixed fortunes – flawless at home, but winless away.

They have an abundance of defenders to choose from, with the back-five favoured by Dave Challinor requiring a strong pool. One defender who has struggled to make the step up from National League is Timi Odusina.

Odusina has become a favourite with many at Victoria Park following his arrival in the North-East. He spent time on loan at the club from Norwich City at the end of the 2019/20 season and signed permanently shortly afterwards. He was a prominent figure in the promotion winning season of 2020/21, including a Man of the Match performance in the play-off final against Torquay United back in June.

However, he’s struggled to adapt to League Two, losing his place in the side due to the form of Zaine Francis-Angol. A move away, albeit temporarily, could be of benefit as he looks to maintain fitness and force his way back into the first team.

Tom Crawford could also use some time away from the Vic to develop and gain some experience. The 6″2 midfielder arrived in August 2020 after being released by Notts County, and made 16 appearances for Pools as they went up.

He has not been able to convince Challinor to use him in the league so far, and could only play from the bench in the Papa John’s Trophy. A move back to the National League would give him an opportunity to reignite his career, at Hartlepool, or elsewhere.