FIFA 22 player ratings have emerged of the game’s release at the start of October.

Here, we take a look at the highest-rated Championship right-midfielders on FIFA 22:

10. Jordan Graham, Birmingham City – 69

Tied on 69 overall with a host of other players and the first entry on the list is Birmingham City’s Jordan Graham. He earns a +4 upgrade in FIFA 22 after chipping in with 13 goals and nine assists for Gillingham last season.

9. Kamil Jozwiak, Derby County – 70

Derby County ace Kamil Jozwiak drops by one rating to 70 in FIFA 22 after struggling to make a telling impact in his first season with the Rams. In the 2020/21 campaign, he managed one goal and three assists in 41 Championship games.

8. Marcus Tavernier, Middlesbrough – 70

Middlesbrough prodigy Marcus Tavernier switches from the left to the right-hand side in FIFA 22 and sees his overall increase by two. The versatile midfielder has already played over 100 times for Boro since making his way through their youth ranks.

7. Sammy Ameobi, Middlesbrough – 71

Boro’s second entry on the list is summer signing Sammy Ameobi. The former Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest man is still waiting on his second debut for the club, with injury sidelining him at the moment.

6. Joe Lolley, Nottingham Forest – 71

Dropping from 75 to 71 is Nottingham Forest ace Joe Lolley, who struggled to reach his previous heights during the 2020/21 season. The 29-year-old will be hoping to recapture his previous best form once more under new manager Steve Cooper.

5. Tom Barkhuizen, Preston North End – 71

Tom Barkhuizen, the fastest Championship player in FIFA 22, comes in at 71 overall in the new game. He drops by one rating from FIFA 21 but keeps his impressive 94 pace.

4. Anthony Knockaert, Fulham – 71

French winger Anthony Knockaert is another who sees his overall drop in FIFA 22, coming in at 71. He is yet to feature in the Championship for Marco Silva’s side this season, with injury keeping him sidelined.

3. Ivan Sanchez, Birmingham City – 73

Pacey Spanish winger Ivan Sanchez maintains his 73 overall after netting two goals and providing eight assists in 41 games last season Injury has disrupted his 2021/22 season so far, limiting him to two Championship outings.

2. Abdallah Sima, Stoke City – 73

Versatile Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Abdallah Sima has earned himself a 73 overall in FIFA 22 after a strong season with Slavisa Prague. Now, he will be looking to prove himself in English football with Stoke City.

1. Bobby Decordova-Reid, Fulham – 74

Jamaican ace Bobby Decordova-Reid comes in at the top of the list, earning a +2 upgrade for FIFA 22. Able to feature in many attacking roles, the 28-year-old has scored one goal and laid on three assists so far this season.