FIFA 22 comes out at the start of October, but the full database of player ratings has already emerged.

Here, we take a look at the highest-rated Championship left wing-backs in FIFA 22:

10. Sam McCallum, QPR – 70

As he continues his development on loan with QPR, Sam McCallum’s progress has been recognised in FIFA 22, earning a +4 upgrade. He has started life with the R’s well, scoring twice in four Championship outings.

9. Callum Styles, Barnsley – 71

After such a strong 2020/21 season, it may be a little surprising to see Styles in 9th. However, the Barnsley ace’s FIFA 22 overall of 71 is a huge +8 increase on his rating in FIFA 21.

8. Adam Reach, West Brom – 71

West Brom summer signing Adam Reach sees his rating drop by one in the new edition of FIFA, also switching from right-wing to left wing-back. So far this season, he has played five times for Valerien Ismael’s side.

7. Max Lowe, Nottingham Forest – 72

The first of many players tied on 72 overall is Nottingham Forest’s Max Lowe. The former Derby County man has switched to the City Ground on loan for this season and has featured three times thus far.

6. Ryan Manning, Swansea City – 72

Maintaining the same overall as FIFA 22 is Swansea’s Irish international Ryan Manning. The 25-year-old, who has also featured at centre-back this season, has played in nine matches for Russell Martin’s side.

5. Ben Osborn, Sheffield United – 72

The Blades’ versatile ace drops by two ratings to 72 in the new FIFA after the club’s difficult season in the Premier League. Osborn has featured in midfield and slightly further forward on the left this season, netting two goals and providing one assist in eight games.

4. Conor Townsend, West Brom – 72

Despite West Brom’s relegation, Conor Townsend has earned himself a +1 overall increase in FIFA 22. He has started this season well too, playing every minute of Championship football under Ismael’s management.

3. Scott Malone, Millwall – 72

Following the 2020/21 campaign, in which he managed an impressive six goals and five assists in 43 games, Millwall ace Scott Malone has jumped up by two to get a 72 overall in FIFA 22.

2. Jake Bidwell, Swansea City – 72

The final 72 rated player and the man who kept Manning out of the starting XI last season is Jake Bidwell. The 28-year-old is Swansea’s second name on the list and earns a +2 increase for FIFA 22.

1. Enda Stevens, Sheffield United – 74

Despite a -4 drop from FIFA 21, Sheffield United’s Enda Stevens sits pretty as the highest-rated Championship left wing-back in FIFA 22. The Irishman made his first appearance of the season against Southampton, scoring once as he works his way back to full fitness.