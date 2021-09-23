During the summer transfer window, Preston North End signed Bamber Bridge midfielder Jamie Thomas but he has only made one appearance for the club since he joined.

Thomas has also not been included in Preston’s 25 man squad for current EFL Championship season which could mean that although he has only just signed for the club, he might not be in Frankie McAvoy’s immediate plans moving forward.

Thomas was offered a trial by Preston after he scored two fantastic goals and was very impressive whilst playing for Bamber Bridge against Preston in the club’s first friendly of pre-season.

In his first game in a Preston shirt in a friendly against Accrington, Thomas put in a very solid performance and even managed to score a goal. At the time, with Izzy Brown suffering an injury, Preston needed some creativity going forward and Thomas seemed to fit the bill in that regard. Thomas is clearly a player with a lot of talent and he will most likely be frustrated that he hasn’t been given a fair shot at things as of yet, but he could be a player who could massively benefit from a loan move in January. If McAvoy does not see Thomas in his future plans then there is no point in holding such a hungry and talented player back for game time. Thomas could really benefit from a loan move to a League One or League Two club in the second half of the season. Especially with Preston just starting to hit good form in the Championship and EFL Cup, it is difficult for a lot of Preston’s players, never mind Thomas, who is making a huge step up from non-league football, to get anywhere near the Preston squad.

Thomas signed a one-year contract with Preston with the option of a further year so it would be good experience for Thomas to get out on loan for a few months this season and then come back and possibly fight for his place in the 2022/23 season