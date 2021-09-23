AFC Wimbledon loanee Corie Andrews has been scoring for fun at National League Aldershot Town.

Ex-Kingstonian striker Andrews signed for the Dons in January – the same day new boss Mark Robinson was appointed. However could not remain fit last season with injuries both to his quad and ankle.

Coming through pre-season fully fit, Andrews was sent on loan to Aldershot Town for the season with an option to recall in January. Robinson wanted to give him the opportunity to score goals and gain quality first-team experience and he’s started in fine form.

The former Crystal Palace youngster has netted five goals in seven games so far this term, with a brace last time out against Wealdstone. His pace in behind is causing National League defenders all sorts of problems, but also the composure to slot the ball home will be pleasing for Robinson to see. Adding onto this two assists show that he is more than just a goalscorer.

His performances have gained him large credit with both the Shots fan base and the Wombles:

Thank god we have Corie Andrews. What a player🔥 — Brady Hill (@ATFC_Brady) September 18, 2021

Corie Andrews scored a brace for Aldershot town yesterday Robbo she definitely look to recall in January cracking little player — Dylan (@DylanMartinSW19) September 19, 2021

Despite the Dons having no trouble scoring at the moment with 22 goals in all competitions this far, and with Robinson likely to want to strengthen defensively first. It will be impossible to ignore Andrews if he can continue finding the net.

With an already young squad, the extra addition of Andrews in January would give AFC Wimbledon even more zip and energy about their play but at the same time, recalling him could scupper what is some fine progression at Aldershot.

A potentially difficult decision awaits the club in January.