Middlesbrough have announced their Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year via their official website.

Middlesbrough duo Paddy McNair and Marc Bola won the awards respectively and were handed their individual trophies at the club’s training complex Rockcliffe Park on Wednesday.

The ceremony was all virtual with everything taking place on Zoom, with members of the Boro Supporters’ Club in attendance as well as the players.

The 2020-21 campaign was a mixed one for Middlesbrough. They looked to be on course to achieve a place in the Championship top six, but fell away in the final stages of the season. Both McNair and Bola were key to that initial play-off charge.

The Northern Ireland midfielder was used primarily as a centre-back, but also in his favoured midfield role too. He was the standout performer across the season.

Bola on the other hand didn’t look to be a first-team player when he signed. He was shipped back out on loan to Blackpool after failing to make his mark upon signing in 2019 but returned in 2020 to play a starring role. He has now established himself as Neil Warnock’s first choice at left-back.

However, both players are currently out injured and have missed Boro’s last three games. Saturday’s early kick-off at Reading also looks to be coming too soon for their return.

Thoughts

This looks an inspired choice, yet a very deserving one. Both McNair and Bola arguably the two best players last season for Middlesbrough and so it is easy to see why they have received such an accolade.

Bola has mightily improved since his first games in a Boro shirt and he has become one of the more steady full-backs in the division.

Moreover, McNair is a standout in the Championship. He is a consistent performer and is a huge influence in the Middlesbrough team.