FIFA 22 releases to the masses at the start of October, with the full database of player ratings emerging already.

Here, we look at the highest-rated right wing-backs in the Championship on FIFA 22:

10. Todd Kane, Coventry City – 69

Coventry City summer signing Todd Kane is the first entry on the list. The former Chelsea man has played three times for the Sky Blues since joining from QPR during the transfer window.

9. Moses Odubajo, QPR – 69

Moses Odubajo maintains the same rating as FIFA 21 in the new edition, but moves from right-back to right wing-back. He has been Mark Warburton’s go-to man on the right-hand side since joining from Sheffield Wednesday, playing eight times.

8. Perry Ng, Cardiff City – 70

The 25-year-old’s performances since joining the Bluebirds has earned him a +3 upgrade in FIFA 22. Since arriving from Crewe Alexandra in January, Ng has provided four assists in 25 games for Cardiff City.

7. Fankaty Dabo, Coventry City – 70

Another former Chelsea youngster on the books with Coventry is Fankaty Dabo, who is one rating higher than the earlier mentioned Todd Kane. The London-born ace has played seven times in the Championship, with only suspension ruling him out of the Millwall draw.

6. Callum Brittain, Barnsley – 70

Callum Brittain’s starring role for the Tykes last season has earned him a hefty +6 upgrade for FIFA 22. He goes up from 64 to 70 after providing five assists in 45 games during the 2020/21 campaign.

5. Tommy Smith, Stoke City – 71

The Stoke City wing-back has started this season in impressive fashion, providing three assists in seven Championship games so far. However, he drops by one overall to 71 in FIFA 22.

4. Kyle Naughton, Swansea City – 71

Former Spurs man Kyle Naughton has maintained the same rating as FIFA 21, switching from right-back to right wing-back. All but one of his five Championship appearances this season have come at centre-back.

3. Darnell Furlong, West Brom – 72

After putting in some impressive performances in a difficult season in the Premier League, West Brom man Furlong has earned a +1 overall increase. He has played every minute of Championship football under Valerien Ismael so far this season.

2. George Baldock, Sheffield United – 73

After rising from 69 to 77 for FIFA 21, George Baldock has dropped by four to a 73 in FIFA 22. He will be looking to impress in the Championship after a challenging season in the Premier League and has played in eight league games so far.

1. Jayden Bogle, Sheffield United – 74

Edging out his Sheffield United at the top of the rankings is Jayden Bogle, who earns a 74 overall for FIFA 22. His rating increases by two for the new release despite playing second fiddle to Baldock in the early stages of the 2021/22 season.