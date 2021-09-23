Blackpool have recently hit a good run of form with two wins in three games – including an impressive 1-0 victory of Marco Silva’s Fulham. However, not all the fans are happy.

The side sit 19th in the Championship but a lot of the Tangerine faithful are confused about the centre back pecking order. This is due to veteran Richard Keogh sitting ahead of young prospect Oliver Casey.

The veteran Irishman joined for free in the summer from Huddersfield Town to offer Championship experience to a side who were lacking it. But Keogh looks off the pace and error-prone.

In contrast, young Casey had a standout debut in a 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Middlesbrough. His only other match came out of position as a right-back in a 3-2 Cup loss to Sunderland where Keogh also started.

Somehow, Casey is last in the order of centre backs despite having shone there and starred in Leeds United Under-23s.

It was in Leeds’ Under-23s where his partnership with Charlie Creswell gave Mark Jackson a solid foundation to build off – this saw the side win the Premier League 2 title with ease.

Under Jackson, the Leeds academy graduate made a name for himself. Casey seemed destined to star under Neil Critchley this season but he hasn’t managed to get a look in in a Championship match.

If he isn’t going to play, he should be loaned out. Any League One club would be lucky to have a player of Casey’s ability and physique – he will no doubt become a mainstay in Blackpool’s side in years to come.

However, at current, he needs minutes meaning a loan away would be best for all parties.