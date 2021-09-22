Samba Sow has re-signed for RC Lens following his departure from Nottingham Forest.

Lens have announced the signing on their official Twitter page (see tweet below).

Sow devant ! 🚨 Le milieu défensif #MadeInGaillette est de retour au Racing dans une quête de plaisir et de transmission. À 32 ans, il vient renforcer le groupe de #National2 de Yohan Démont ! 💪 Bon retour Samba ! 🏠 👉 https://t.co/Qnt8r1KmOV pic.twitter.com/jd68NmPmHg — Racing Club de Lens (@RCLens) September 21, 2021

Sow, who is 32-years-old, was released by Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

He has been weighing up his options as a free agent since the end of June.

However, the Mali international has now gone back to where his career started.

Back home

Sow started out in the youth set-up at Lens and made his first-team debut in 2009.

He went on to make 99 appearances for the French side before leaving in 2013 for spells in Turkey at Kardemir Karabükspor and Kayserispor.

Recent years

The tough-tackling midfielder spent four seasons in the Turkish top flight before moving to Dynamo Moscow.

He played 43 times during his stint in Ukraine before his move to Nottingham Forest came about.

Forest spell

Sow rocked up at the City Ground in August 2019 and penned a two-year deal with the Championship side.

He made a combined 42 appearances in all competitions during his time with the Reds before they decided to cut ties with him this past summer.

New chapter

The veteran will be excited to get going again this season with Lens.

They are currently 3rd in Ligue 1 behind PSG and Marseille after their strong start to the campaign.