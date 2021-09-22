West Brom opted to send young striker Callum Morton out on loan once again this summer, with Fleetwood Town snapping him up.

The 21-year-old’s loan to Simon Grayson’s side came after a difficult 2020/21 campaign, in which he struggled with injuries while with Lincoln City.

Morton managed only three goals in 21 games for the Imps after starring with Northampton Town in the second hald of the 2019/20 season, where he scored eight goals in 12 games.

Now with Fleetwood Town, the striker looks to be back in decent form once again, much to the delight of parent club West Brom.

After failing to score in his opening six games for the Cod Army, Morton kicked his campaign into action with a hat-trick against Leicester City’s U23s in the EFL Trophy.

Since then, he has scored in back-to-back League One games against Rotherham United and Sunderland, taking him to an impressive five goals in nine appearances for the club, also laying on one assist in the process.

His goals make him Fleetwood’s top scorer across all competitions and the club’s joint-top scorer in League One, tied with Gerard Garner, Callum Camps and Danny Andrew on two.

After a shaky start to the season, Grayson’s Fleetwood side are now four unbeaten in the league.

Morton and co will have the chance to extend their unbeaten run to five against Cambridge United this weekend, with Mark Bonner’s side sat in 14th, three spots ahead of 17th placed Fleetwood.