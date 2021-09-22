Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has revealed Jack Marriott could be out for as much as five months after suffering “the worst hamstring injury” he has seen in his career.

Concerns emerged regarding a potential injury blow to Marriott last week when he was forced off in the second-half of Peterborough United’s loss to Reading.

The former Derby County striker pulled up after putting the pressure on Royals’ goalkeeper Luke Southwood and has been sidelined since.

Now, after Posh boss Darren Ferguson voiced his initial concerns on the injury, he has now provided a further update on Marriott’s injury.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, Marriott could be set for between four and five months on the sidelines.

The 27-year-old has ripped two tendons in his hamstring in what Ferguson has called the “worst hamstring injury” he has seen in his managerial career, expressing how gutted he feels for the player.

Here’s what Ferguson had to say:

“Jack could miss four to five months.

“It’s the worst hamstring injury I’ve ever seen. It’s a real bad one and I feel for the boy.”

With Marriott poised for a long-term spell on the sidelines, it will be hoped that the fan favourite can work his way back to full fitness and quickly and as safely as possible.

What now for Posh?

Ferguson is facing a striker shortage at Peterborough United, with Marriott joining youngster Ricky-Jade Jones on the sidelines.

It leaves Jonson Clarke-Harris as the only natural striker on the books, and he’s facing a possible ban for historic social media posts. Siriki Dembele and Idris Kanu can play up front, so Ferguson does have options to call upon against Coventry City.

Whether the club look to recruit another striker in January or stick with what they’ve got, it awaits to be seen.