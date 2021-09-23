Bournemouth have a high influx of young players coming through this season, with the likes of Jordan Zemura and Jaidon Anthony securing regular spots in the first-team, as well as other players such as Zeno Ibsen Rossi and Gavin Kilkenny breaking into the first-team on occasion.

The latter is looking like he can comfortably control games in the Championship with an excellent performance early on in the season against Birmingham, as well as getting an assist in the cup against MK Dons – this could be why Bournemouth may want to loan out the young midfielder in the January transfer window.

Kilkenny mostly plays as a deep lying midfielder and loves to have the ball at his feet and loves to dictate the tempo, and he is already proving that he can perform at a decent level at only 21-years-old. He has struggled for game time this season, making four league appearances as well as two cup appearances, however he’s not featured since the 28th of August.

Since joining Bournemouth in 2016, Kilkenny hasn’t spent time away on loan and at this stage of his career it could really benefit him to get some game time and experience, and benefit the club to give him a long run of games that he hasn’t yet had in his professional football career. If Bournemouth were to make Kilkenny available there should be plenty of interest from low to mid-table Championship clubs as well as interest from League One teams.

The Ireland Under-21 international would be a huge asset to any club looking for a hard working midfielder with an excellent array of passing. Going on loan could really benefit Kilkenny, and he is definitely one for Bournemouth fans to keep an eye on.