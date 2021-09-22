Huddersfield Town have announced midfield star Lewis O’Brien has put pen to paper on a new deal at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Over the course of the summer transfer window, Huddersfield Town star Lewis O’Brien was heavily linked with a move away.

A whole host of sides, including Leeds United, were keen on bringing the midfielder to the Premier League, but summer deadline day passed with no deal being struck.

Now, after reports claimed an agreement had been reached to extend his stay with the Terriers, O’Brien’s new contract has been confirmed.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, the 22-year-old has put pen to paper on a fresh deal with Huddersfield Town.

The “new and improved” deal sees the influential midfielder’s contract with the Championship side extended to 2025.

Becoming a standout player

Huddersfield’s academy graduate has become not only one of the club’s star players in recent seasons, but one of the division’s top talents in the middle of the park.

Able to feature as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder or out on the left-hand side, O’Brien has become one of the first names on the Terriers’ team sheet. Across all competitions, he has played 89 times for the club, netting six goals and laying on eight assists in the process.

Statement made

After a summer of speculation, the fresh agreement with O’Brien shows Huddersfield aren’t ready to let their key players leave just yet, despite the good money on offer.

Corberan’s side currently sit in 7th place after eight games and will be hoping to surprise many and push for a top-six spot this season.