Blackburn Rovers’ CEO Steve Waggott has admitted there is currently a “bit of a Mexican stand-off” in player contract negotiations.

While the transfer window is closed, clubs still need to have one eye on the January window, which brings around the possibility of losing players on either cut-price deals or pre-contract agreements.

One club looking to avoid this will be Blackburn Rovers, with a host of standout players seeing their deals expire in 2022.

Now, Rovers’ CEO Steve Waggott has provided an update on the state of play as they try to tie players down to new contracts.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Waggott admitted that there is a “little bit of a Mexican stand-off” in talks at the moment.

He also stated that some players think they can either find a better club in the Championship or make the step up to the Premier League. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I’m not sure what better club there is in the Championship than Blackburn Rovers, but some people believe that they could get that, or go into the Premier League.

“I’ve not had any offers to suggest that would be the case because I’d tell them automatically if I did, but that hasn’t happened.

“We’re at a little bit of a Mexican stand-off but I’m pushing hard our end to see if we can get it resolved.”

Who is out of contract in 2022?

In-form forward Ben Brereton Diaz, popular goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, club captain Darragh Lenihan and long-serving right-back Ryan Nyambe are among the players that see their contracts expire in 2022.

Academy graduates Jordan Eastham, Hayden Carter and Daniel Butterworth are also out of contract at the end of the season, as are midfielders Jacob Davenport and Joe Rothwell.

With talks currently at a stand-off, it awaits to be seen if Rovers can progress and secure the futures of some of their key players.