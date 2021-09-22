Sunderland beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 in the Carabao Cup Third Round last night.

Sunderland travelled to Wigan Athletic on Tuesday evening, as the two League One sides battled it out in the Carabao Cup.

But it was Lee Johnson’s Black Cats who came out on top after a 2-0 win with goals coming either side half time through Nathan Broadhead and Luke O’Nien.

One concern for Sunderland though was Niall Huggins – the summer signing from Leeds United was brought off late on in the game, but Johnson told Chronicle reporter James Hunter that he ‘hopes it’s just cramp’:

Lee Johnson on Huggins: We hope it's just cramp. It seems to be easing off already. #safc — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) September 21, 2021

Last night was only Huggins’ second appearance for Sunderland since his summer arrival from Leeds United. The Wales U21 man was held in high-regards at Elland Road and proved a surprising signing for Sunderland, who currently sit joint-top of the League One table with Wigan.

The side put together an impressive summer in the transfer window bringing in a lot of younger players like Huggins – Dennis Cirkin came in from Tottenham Hotspur and impressed last night, with Everton’s Broadhead joining on loan for the season and scoring his first goal for the Black Cats last night.

Huggins’ injury meanwhile looks to be nothing serious – as Johnson said it looks to be a bout of cramp but it’s unclear whether he’ll be included in the matchday squad to face Bolton Wanderers this weekend, with Huggins yet to come off the bench to make his League One debut for Sunderland.