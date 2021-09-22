Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has said he would be more likely to bring in a free agent goalkeeper rather than recall Christy Pym if current number one Dai Cornell were to pick up an injury.

After a dressing-room bust-up between manager Darren Ferguson and ‘keeper Christy Pym, the Peterborough United boss stated it will be a long way back for the shot-stopper to get into the side again.

As a result, summer signing Dai Cornell started in between the sticks in the 3-0 win over Birmingham City, with youngster Will Blackmore on the bench.

Now, Posh boss Ferguson has said on what his plans are in case new number one Cornell gets injured.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, Ferguson he would bring in a free agent if the Welshman was to be ruled out through injury rather than bring Pym back into the fold.

He stated that youngster Blackmore would come in if it was in-game, but a longer-term injury would prompt Posh to look into bringing in another ‘keeper.

Here’s what he had to say:

“If it happens in a game, Will Blackmore will come on, and if he [Cornell] is out for any length of time I would look for another goalkeeper.

“There are plenty of them without clubs right now and we are allowed to sign out of contract players.”

It will be hoped Cornell can remain fit after a strong Championship debut as he looks to make the number one spot his own amid Pym’s omission.

What next for Pym?

Ferguson is yet to discuss his plans for the former Exeter City man just yet, only stating he has a long way back into the side after overstepping the mark in the dressing room after their loss to Reading.

He is under contract with the club until 2024 but it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him sold in the January transfer window.