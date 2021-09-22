Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the departure of Ciaran Brennan, who leaves on loan to joins Notts County.

Despite the fact the transfer window has closed, EFL clubs are still free to send players out on loan to non-league sides.

One side which has utilised this well is Sheffield Wednesday. The likes of Ryan Galvin and Liam Waldock, among others, have all linked up with non-league sides on loan to pick up more senior experience.

Now, it has been confirmed that another young talent has left on loan, with Ciaran Brennan joining National League side Notts County.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Brennan has left on a temporary deal to head to Meadow Lane.

The 21-year-old has signed a short-term loan with the club, keeping him there until November 27th. The move will allow him to pick up more experience of senior football, with the player currently not in Darren Moore’s first-team plans.

Attracting other interest

Prior to linking up with Ian Burchnall’s County side, Brennan was attracting rival interest from National League side Chesterfield.

However, it’s the Magpies who have swooped in to secure the Irish youngster’s services.

First-team experience so far

Since joining Wednesday from Waterford back in 2016, much of Brennan’s game time has come in the club’s youth set-up.

However, alongside a brief loan stint with non-league outfit Gainsborough Trinity during the 2019/20 season, Brennan has also managed five appearances for the Owls’ senior side. His most recent outing came in this season’s EFL Trophy clash with Newcastle United U23s, which Wednesday’s young side won 3-0.

His other four outings came last season, but he is still waiting on his league debut with Wednesday.