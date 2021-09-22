Mansfield Town’s Kellan Gordon watched over his younger brother Kaide as he made his debut for Liverpool last night.

Liverpool travelled to Norwich City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening. Jurgen Klopp named a largely changed side to the one that beat Crystal Palace in the Premier League the weekend before, with 16-year-old Kaide Gordon making his debut for the club.

The young forward signed from Derby County earlier in the year. Both he and his older brother Kellan are graduates of the Rams’ youth academy, with the latter having been with Mansfield since the start of the 2019/20 season.

Ahead of Kaide’s debut last night, Kellan took to Twitter with this message for his younger brother:

Kaide has been playing for Liverpool’s development side this season and played the full 90-minutes v Norwich City last night.

The 16-year-old impressed and certainly looks like one to watch for the future, with Derby County also running into a timely cash windfall thanks to him starting for the first-team.

Kellan meanwhile sees his Mansfield Town side struggling in League Two this season. The 23-year-old defender is a mainstay in the Stags side having featured 32 times in League Two last season and six times so far in this league campaign.

The Stags currently sit in 20th-place of the fourth-tier table and are managed by Nigel Clough – they next go in action against Leyton Orient this weekend.