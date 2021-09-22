Burnley have signed youngster Kian Le Fondre from local rivals Bolton Wanderers.

Burnley have lured the teenager to the Premier League, as per a report by The Bolton News.

The 16-year-old is the second-cousin of former Football League striker Adam Le Fondre.

He has confirmed the move to Turf Moor on his Instagram page (see post below).

Academy starlet

Le Fondre has risen up through the academy of the Trotters and has been a regular for their Under-18’s side over recent times.

The midfielder was on the bench for Bolton’s first-team in an EFL Trophy game against Shrewsbury Town last season.

He was also involved with their senior side over pre-season as Ian Evatt’s men prepared for life back in League One.

However, the promising youngster has now cut ties with the North West club and has switched to Burnley in the top flight.

Thoughts?

Losing Le Fondre is a blow to Bolton and their fans won’t like the fact he has gone to Burnley.

However, this big move is a credit to the work the club are doing with their youth set-up and his departure will pave the way for another youngster to make the step up and have a chance to develop.

It would have been harsh for the club to stand in the way of a Premier League switch.