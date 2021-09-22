Derby County defender Curtis Davies has spoken out about the club’s administration, and how the players have a ‘siege mentality’ this season.

Derby County released a statement last Friday revealing that they were filing for administration.

The club has endured an horrific 18 month period in which a bitter feud with the English football League has dominated their headlines.

Now though, it’s the club administration process that has everyone talking. Despite that though, Wayne Rooney’s side would win their home game v Stoke City the following day and even with a potentially massive 24-point deduction looming over them, and the possibility of liquidation, everyone at the club seems to be pulling in the same direction.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Davies summed up that togetherness, saying:

“Us as players, we’ve always had a mindset where we’ve been expecting something to come down the line, be it a points deduction or some kind of embargo because of some of the charges that were hanging above us. But to get hit with the administration and an automatic 12-points [deduction] was obviously tough to take, particularly on a Friday night when you hear about it on Sky Sports news just before a game, we could’ve obviously gone into our shell on Saturday.

“But the one thing about this group is we’re altogether… We’ve had that siege mentality from pre-season, we’ve only had a small squad and a real close-togetherness.”

Rooney revealed after the win against Stoke that he too found out about the club’s administration process through Sky Sports news.

It was something that shocked viewers but at the same time, for many Derby County supporters it was unsurprising.

Owner Mel Morris has run into no-end of criticism throughout the past couple of years or so and the fact that Rooney, Davies and likely many of the other players found out about this grave situation through a third-party is unfair.

Nevertheless, Derby continue to press on with matters on the pitch and it’s inspiring to see – everyone is really pulling together at the club, and they next go in action against Sheffield United this weekend.