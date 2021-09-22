FIFA 22 is out on the 1st October and all the ratings for EFL players are out now.

Here are the top 10 highest-rated League One left midfielders on the game-

10. Alex MacDonald, Gillingham, 65

He sneaks into the top 10 ahead of Doncaster Rovers’ Aidan Barlow and Burton Albion’s Lucas Akins.

9. Michael Jacobs, Portsmouth, 66

The former Wigan Athletic man has been given some solid statistics such as 73 for pace and 67 for dribbling.

8. Mustapha Carayol, Gillingham, 66

He is back in the Football League and has been rated a speedy 83 for pace.

7. Kieran Sadlier, Rotherham United, 67

The Millers’ man was playing in the Championship last season but now finds himself back in League One.

6. Sullay Kaikai, Wycombe Wanderers, 67

Wycombe’s summer recruit has some useful ratings like 70 for dribbling and 80 for pace.

5. Gwion Edwards, Wigan Athletic, 67

He swapped Ipswich Town for Wigan in the last transfer window and makes the top five.

4. Kyle Edwards, Ipswich Town, 68

The ex-England youth international was released by West Brom in June and waited until August before signing for the Tractor Boys.

3. Ronan Curtis, Portsmouth, 68

He has been scored 76 for physical, 85 for pace and 67 for dribbling to make him a very handy player on the new FIFA.

2. Marvin Johnson, Sheffield Wednesday, 69

The former Middlesbrough winger has 84 for pace as his highest rating but just misses out on top spot.

1. Aiden McGeady, Sunderland, 70

It is no surprise to the Republic of Ireland international rated as the best left midfielder on FIFA 22.

He has most notably been given 74 for dribbling, 70 for pace and 69 for passing.

