Rotherham United had a busy summer transfer window on both fronts, but who should Paul Warne look to loan out in January?

Joshua Kayode is a 21-year-old promising striker and has made four appearances in all competitions this season for the Millers, impressing in most. However, with the deadline day arrival of Will Grigg, he is currently fourth-choice striker. Since that signing, Kayode is yet to make an appearance, but has featured among the substitutes.

Kayode spent the last two seasons on loan at League Two Carlisle United, netting 11 goals in the process. He quickly became a fan favourite for the Blues and Warne acknowledged that and instead of loaning him back out, he wanted him involved in the first team this season, but it hasn’t quite worked out as hoped.

In his four appearances this season, Kayode is yet to contribute to a goal, but did end up winning a penalty with great striker play to force the foul, but unfortunately the penalty was missed.

The Irishman must be itching to get on the pitch for the Millers to prove himself as he probably feels like League One should be his level. But, with first team names Michael Smith, Freddie Ladapo and Grigg ahead of him, it looks unlikely that he will be a regular feature, unless one of them are not available.

Warne should look to loan out Kayode to a lower-end League One so that he can seek more game time and hopefully prove himself at a higher level. However, he may be reluctant to do so due to regular injury problems for Ladapo, so hopefully we see Kayode on the pitch more often.