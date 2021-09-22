FIFA 22 is due to be released soon and all the EFL player ratings are out.

Here are the top 10 highest-rated League One right midfielders-

10. Sone Aluko, Ipswich Town, 66

Ipswich’s summer recruit sneaks into the top 10 ahead of Burton Albion’s Jonny Smith and Accrington Stanley’s John O’Sullivan.

9. Jon Taylor, Doncaster Rovers, 66

The Donny winger is a speed machine on FIFA 22 with a blistering 90 rating for pace.

8. Gareth McCleary, Wycombe Wanderers, 66

The ex-Reading man has been a key player for the Chairboys since joining them last year.

7. Marcus Harness, Portsmouth, 66

He has been given some solid ratings such as 84 for pace and 67 for dribbling.

6. Chiedozie Ogbene, Rotherham United, 66

His best statistic is his 90 for pace and he is likely to have the potential to grow even better on Career Mode too.

5. Wes Burns, Ipswich Town, 66

He swapped Fleetwood Town for Ipswich over the summer and is the quickest player in League One with his 91 score for pace.

4. Lynden Gooch, Sunderland, 67

The American wide man is now in his fourth consecutive season playing in the third tier.

3. Elias Kachunga, Bolton Wanderers, 68

The former Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday man linked up with the Trotters in the last transfer window.

2. Anthony Pilkington, Fleetwood Town, 68

He is back in England after a spell in India and has been given some useful statistics such as 70 for shooting and 68 for dribbling. However, he just misses out on top spot.

1. Billy Bodin, Oxford United, 69

The 29-year-old is the highest-rated League One right midfielder on FIFA 22.

He has been handed 74 for pace, 74 for dribbling and 66 for shooting.