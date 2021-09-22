FIFA 22 is set to hit our shelves next month and fans and players of the game can find all the newest player ratings online.

Here we take a look at the highest-rated League Two central attacking midfielders on FIFA 22…

10. Robbie Gotts, Barrow – 63

Barrow pulled off one of the signings of the summer in Gotts. The former Leeds United youngster has 77 pace and is just 21-years-old.

9. Ryan Watson, Tranmere Rovers – 63

The Tranmere man is a useful player on FIFA 22 with some impressive individual stats, including 69 physicality and 65 pace.

8. Callum Cooke, Bradford City – 64

The midfielder may be the most well-rounded CAM on this list, with pace and physicality stats of 64, dribbling 68 and passing 60.

7. Dan Kemp, Leyton Orient – 64

The Leyton Orient man is certainly a player with potential – he’s just 22-years-old, has a 79 pace stats on FIFA 22 and three star skill and weak foot.

6. Zach Clough, Carlisle United – 64

The former Nottingham Forest youngster is available in a few positions on FIFA 22, though his CAM card might be of interest – he has 68 pace and dribbling stats, and 63 shooting.

5. Matt Jay, Exeter City – 65

An interesting name on this list, Jay comes in at 65 with 82 pace and 68 dribbling, and at 25-years-old he could be a long-term addition to your FIFA 22 team.

4. Rory Holden, Walsall – 65

The Walsall man boasts a solid 65 rating with 68 dribbling and 75 pace, making him one of the more explosive attacking midfielders in League Two.

3. Alan Judge, Colchester United – 65

The veteran midfielder has just 58 pace on FIFA 22. But with 67 passing and 67 dribbling stats he remains a playmaker and a potentially shrewd signing on FIFA 22.

2. Sam Hoskins, Northampton Town – 66

Hoskins will be an expensive one on Ultimate Team – the Northampton man is one of the highest-rated League Two players on FIFA 22 and one of the fastest, with 86 pace.

1. Jonathan Williams, Swindon Town – 68

The Wales international is far too good for League Two. Injury woes has probably landed him in the fourth-tier and as well as being the highest-rated attacking midfielder, he’s also the highest-rated player in the whole of League Two on FIFA 22.