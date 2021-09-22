The highest-rated League Two attacking midfielders on FIFA 22
FIFA 22 is set to hit our shelves next month and fans and players of the game can find all the newest player ratings online.
Here we take a look at the highest-rated League Two central attacking midfielders on FIFA 22…
10. Robbie Gotts, Barrow – 63
Barrow pulled off one of the signings of the summer in Gotts. The former Leeds United youngster has 77 pace and is just 21-years-old.
9. Ryan Watson, Tranmere Rovers – 63
The Tranmere man is a useful player on FIFA 22 with some impressive individual stats, including 69 physicality and 65 pace.
8. Callum Cooke, Bradford City – 64
The midfielder may be the most well-rounded CAM on this list, with pace and physicality stats of 64, dribbling 68 and passing 60.
7. Dan Kemp, Leyton Orient – 64
The Leyton Orient man is certainly a player with potential – he’s just 22-years-old, has a 79 pace stats on FIFA 22 and three star skill and weak foot.
6. Zach Clough, Carlisle United – 64
The former Nottingham Forest youngster is available in a few positions on FIFA 22, though his CAM card might be of interest – he has 68 pace and dribbling stats, and 63 shooting.
5. Matt Jay, Exeter City – 65
An interesting name on this list, Jay comes in at 65 with 82 pace and 68 dribbling, and at 25-years-old he could be a long-term addition to your FIFA 22 team.
4. Rory Holden, Walsall – 65
The Walsall man boasts a solid 65 rating with 68 dribbling and 75 pace, making him one of the more explosive attacking midfielders in League Two.
3. Alan Judge, Colchester United – 65
The veteran midfielder has just 58 pace on FIFA 22. But with 67 passing and 67 dribbling stats he remains a playmaker and a potentially shrewd signing on FIFA 22.
2. Sam Hoskins, Northampton Town – 66
Hoskins will be an expensive one on Ultimate Team – the Northampton man is one of the highest-rated League Two players on FIFA 22 and one of the fastest, with 86 pace.
1. Jonathan Williams, Swindon Town – 68
The Wales international is far too good for League Two. Injury woes has probably landed him in the fourth-tier and as well as being the highest-rated attacking midfielder, he’s also the highest-rated player in the whole of League Two on FIFA 22.