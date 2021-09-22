Wigan Athletic handed Jason Kerr his debut last night against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup.

Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson has said it was important that the new signing got his first 90 minutes under his belt.

Kerr, who is 24-years-old, made the move to the DW Stadium on deadline day last month.

However, he has had to bide his time for his first appearance as he joined with a slight injury.

‘Important for him’…

Richardson has said, as per a report by Wigan Today: “Jason’s obviously not played for us, he came down with a bit of an ankle injury.

“It was important for him to make his debut, to get to know a few people out there on the pitch, and how he can fit in.

“It’ll be good to sit down with him now he’s made his debut and get some more information into him.”

Out the cup

Wigan have been knocked out of the League Cup after Sunderland beat them 2-0 with goals from Nathan Broadhead and Luke O’Nien.

The Latics made a number of changes to their side and gave a few fringe/young players the chance to get some minutes under their belt.

What now for Kerr?

The Scotsman will be pleased to have made his debut now and will be eager to force his way into the side in the league now.

Wigan are in action against Cheltenham Town this weekend and it will be interesting to see if Kerr plays.

Richardson has plenty of strength in depth in his squad and has a few selection dilemmas to address.