FIFA 22 is out soon and the ratings for all EFL players have been released.

Here are the top 10 highest-rated League One strikers-

10. Vadaine Oliver, Gillingham, 67

He just sneaks into the top 10 ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s Lee Gregory and Ipswich Town’s Macauley Bonne.

9. Joe Pigott, Ipswich Town, 67



The forward swapped AFC Wimbledon for Ipswich over the summer and his highest-rated statistic is his 74 for physical.

8. Louis Moult, Burton Albion, 67

The former Preston North End man linked up with Burton in the last transfer window.

7. Matty Taylor, Oxford United, 67

He has been given some decent stats such as 74 for pace, 66 for shooting and 67 for dribbling which makes him a useful attacker on the new game.

6. Sam Cosgrove, Shrewsbury Town, 68

He is on loan at Shrewsbury from Championship side Birmingham City and certainly isn’t someone to be messed with on FIFA 22 with his 83 physical.

5. Florian Kamberi, Sheffield Wednesday, 68



Sheffield Wednesday’s summer recruit makes the top five, probably due to his 75 rating for both pace and physical.

4. Charlie Wyke, Wigan Athletic, 68

He scored 31 goals in all competitions for Sunderland last season before his move to the DW Stadium and it is no surprise to see him up there as one of the best.

3. Josh Windass, Sheffield Wednesday, 68

The ex-Rangers attacker stayed at Hillsborough in the last window despite talk of a move away. He has been given a speedy 86 rating for pace.

2. Freddie Ladapo, Rotherham United, 68

He has most notably been scored 81 for pace and 73 for physical but has just missed out on top spot to a player from a Yorkshire rival.

1. Callum Paterson, Sheffield Wednesday, 69

The Scotland international is the highest-rated striker in League One on FIFA 22.

He has been rated 83 for physical, 70 for pace and 66 for shooting.

