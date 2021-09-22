It’s that time of year again – FIFA 22’s release is just around the corner and players of the game are already scouting out the best rated players on the game.

Here we look at the highest-rated League Two central midfielders on FIFA 22…

10. Ben Gladwin, Swindon Town – 63

Gladwin finds himself in League Two after some time in the higher-tiers. But the Swindon man is a keen midfield player and one with an eye for goal too, boasting 73 physicality and 67 pace on FIFA 22.

9. Jack Powell, Crawley Town – 63

One of a handful of well-rounded midfielders to make this list – Powell’s pace, passing, dribbling and physicality stats are all rated 62 or above.

8. Brendan Wiredu, Colchester United – 63

Wiredu, despite having just a 63 rating is one of the better choices on this list. The Englishman boasts 78 pace and 75 physicality making him a true force in midfield.

7. Joe Riley, Carlisle United – 63

Riley might be many FIFA 22 players’ choice for central midfield in their League Two side due to his impressive 72 pace stat, which sets him above many on this list.

6. Ollie Clarke, Mansfield Town – 64

One of two Mansfield Town players on this list and another powerhouse – Clarke has a 79 physicality stat and a five-star weak foot to match.

5. Zain Westbrooke, Bristol Rovers – 64

Westbrooke is one of a number of Bristol Rovers players who rank among the highest in League Two. The 24-year-old is a well-rounded midfielder with all of his pace, shooting, passing, dribbling and physicality stats ranking at 60 or higher.

4. Darren Pratley, Leyton Orient – 64

A veteran of the game, Pratley stands at 6″1 and remains an enforcer in midfielder boasting an impressive 79 physicality stat on FIFA 22.

3. Stephen Quinn, Mansfield Town – 64

The 35-year-old Quinn is arguably the most experienced on this list having previously represented the Republic of Ireland national team. Despite his 52 pace, he remains a keen passer of the ball and an engine in midfield.

2. Sam Finley, Bristol Rovers – 64

Finley is an interesting name on this list. The Rovers midfielder has 68 passing and dribbling stats which could make him a good attacking option in a midfield two or three.

1. Matty Lund, Salford City – 65

Salford City’s Lund comes in as the highest-rated central midfielder in League Two. The Englishman has 67 passing ability and an impressive 76 physicality stat.