Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has spoken out on new signing Lee Peltier in an interview with Teesside Live, claiming he is a manager’s dream.

Middlesbrough signed Peltier after his release from West Bromwich Albion in the summer. The 34-year-old has played for Warnock before, during their time at Cardiff City together. When the opportunity arose to sign the full-back again, the Boro boss took full advantage.

Peltier has played three times for Middlesbrough so far this season, helping the club to their only two clean sheets in the process.

Admittedly, the veteran is only a back-up, but after the injury to Marc Bola, he has slotted in seamlessly. Now with the injury to Anfernee Dijksteel, his run in the side is likely to continue.

In an interview with Teesside Live, Warnock spoke very highly of Peltier.

“He’s a manager’s dream,” he said.

“He’s just such a good lad and a proper defender.

“He can sometimes give away one or two silly free-kicks which he’s just got to be a bit cuter with, but he’s a dream.”

He also spoke out on Peltier’s influence in the dressing room. Warnock had admitted he felt Middlesbrough didn’t have natural leaders last season, but that looks to have changed with the acquisition of the defender.

“In the dressing room he’ll tell people if they’re not doing their stuff, and he’s not bothered who he talks to.

“He’s got a great personality and the lads will learn a lot from him.”

Before signing for Middlesbrough, he plied his trade for the likes of Liverpool, Hull City, Huddersfield Town, Leicester City, Leeds United, and Nottingham Forest amongst others. Whilst he has also played for England at youth level.

Thoughts

Although not the most mobile full-back, Peltier has done a job for Middlesbrough just as Warnock intended. He was not signed to play week-in week-out, but instead to provide cover.

With Bola and Dijksteel out injured, Peltier will likely play against Reading at right-back, whereas wingers Marcus Tavernier or Isaiah Jones will likely deputise at left-back in an unnatural role.