Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi is cup tied for tonight’s Carabao Cup clash v Brighton & Hove Albion.

Obafemi, 21, is ineligible to feature for Swansea City in their Carabao Cup game v Brighton tonight, as he played in the competition for Southampton during the earlier rounds this season.

The Irishman joined from Southampton in the summer and has so far featured three times in the Championship for his new side, starting and finishing the last outing v Luton Town.

He’s yet to get off the mark for Swansea and he arrives with plenty of pressure to score goals. But the young striker still looks a solid purchase and missing out on tonight’s game will ensure he’s fit and firing for the Championship clash v Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Elsewhere, Russell Martin is set to make a lot of changes to his side tonight. They welcome a familiar face in Graham Potter who was in charge of the Swans for the 2018/19 season before landing the Brighton job.

He’s since made a name for himself as one of the more contemporary managers in the Premier League – his style of play is revered across the top flight and it’ll be a welcome return for him in Wales tonight.

As for Martin, he’s since struggled in charge of the club. Swansea City sit in 21st after the opening eight games of the Championship season having claimed just seven points so far, after what was a difficult summer and subsequent start to the season.

But their comeback v Luton Town last time out showed the ability that Swansea have under Martin and they should give Brighton a good test tonight – the game kicks off at 19:30.