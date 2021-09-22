QPR beat Everton on penalties in the Carabao Cup last night.

QPR progress into the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup after a 2-2 draw with Everton on Tuesday night, followed by an 8-7 win on penalties.

The R’s scored twice in the first half through Charlie Austin with Lucas Digne scoring in between.

Andros Townsend put Everton back on level terms after the break before the game went to penalties, with Mark Warburton’s QPR scoring all eight of their penalties before Tom Davies missed one for Everton.

It was an enthralling game and one man stood out as having a particularly good game after a particularly difficult period – the 32-year-old Austin.

The QPR man has run into some criticism of late but he provided the goods last night and the R’s faithful hailed their beloved striker after doing so.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about Austin’s performance v Everton last night: