QPR beat Everton on penalties in the Carabao Cup last night.

QPR progress into the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup after a 2-2 draw with Everton on Tuesday night, followed by an 8-7 win on penalties.

The R’s scored twice in the first half through Charlie Austin with Lucas Digne scoring in between.

Andros Townsend put Everton back on level terms after the break before the game went to penalties, with Mark Warburton’s QPR scoring all eight of their penalties before Tom Davies missed one for Everton.

It was an enthralling game and one man stood out as having a particularly good game after a particularly difficult period – the 32-year-old Austin.

The QPR man has run into some criticism of late but he provided the goods last night and the R’s faithful hailed their beloved striker after doing so.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about Austin’s performance v Everton last night:

Really hope Austin starts Friday need a player like him out there… Big Big Game #QPR — Zac 🐐 (@QPR_Zac12) September 21, 2021

Very impressive performance against a very strong Everton team! Sloppy goals to concede but apart from that very solid. Delighted for Austin after the week he had! COYRS #QPR — Harry Collins (@HarryRJC) September 21, 2021

On way home from @QPR what a performance, great team effort and shoutout to my 2nd favourite Charlie after my son @chazaustin10

Where’s all the Austin haters tonight ?????

Absolutely buzzing ursssssssssss!!!!#QPREVE #Qpr — Moon-aye (@H1TTHEROADJACK) September 21, 2021

Charlie Austin doing Charlie Austin things. #QPR — Jake (@QPRJake_) September 21, 2021

@QPR @Amit_Bhatia99 @Ruben_E_G please make sure that when the time comes for him to hang up his boots that you keep @chazaustin10 at the club in some capacity. He is Mr QPR. #QPR #Austin #legend — Dave West (@foresthoop) September 21, 2021

Ridiculous that Charlie Austin had any doubters. A modern day #QPR legend, who still has so much to give. — Ash Rose (@AshroseUK) September 21, 2021