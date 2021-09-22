Released Bradford City man Zeli Ismael has rejected a contract offer from Hereford.

He only joined the non-league side over the summer but has now left after making four appearances, as per a report by the Hereford Times.

Ismael, who is 27-years-old, was shown the door by Bradford at the end of last season.

He has now become a free agent again and will be weighing up his next move.

Bradford spell

Ismael joined Bradford in 2019 and spent the past two seasons on the books at Valley Parade.

He only made a total of 21 appearances for the Yorkshire club due to injury woes and wasn’t offered a contract extension when his deal expired at the end of June.

Career to date

He started his career at Wolves and played 12 times for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away at MK Dons, Notts County, Oxford United, Cambridge United and Burton Albion to gain experience.

Ismael left Molineux in 2016 and subsequently spent time at Bury before Walsall signed him in 2018.

He was only with Saddlers for a single season and managed four goals in 38 matches.

What now?

Ismael is now in the same position he was in when he left Bradford a few months ago.

He will have to bide his time and see what other opportunities are out there.