Lee Johnson’s Sunderland progress into the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup after an impressive 2-0 win away at Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night.

Goals either side of half time from Nathan Broadhead and Luke O’Nien ensured the win for the Black Cats, with a number of Sunderland players impressing in a side which included several changes.

One man who stood out in particular was Dennis Cirkin. The summer signing from Spurs started the game at left-back – his third successive start in all competitions, and thoroughly impressed the watching Sunderland fans.

He’s now made six League One appearances for the club and two in the Carabao Cup. The 18-year-old is certainly starting to look like a quality signing for the club and there’s plenty more yet to come from the Englishman.

Sunderland resume League One duties v Bolton Wanderers this weekend.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Cirkin’s performance:

When all is done and the dust has settled, I firmly believe we’ll see Dennis Cirkin as #SAFC’s best signing in years. https://t.co/9TdWxUfstF — Michael Graham (@Capt_Fishpaste) September 22, 2021

Cirkin had a great game tonight – seems to be getting better with more game-time as you’d expect after not playing much recently. Was strong, composed and alert throughout I thought. Nearly scored a worldie too #SAFC — jim (@jimmmyreay) September 21, 2021

Tell you what Cirkin is an amazing signing for @SunderlandAFC kid gets better and better what a find by the data squad and Huggins the more games and he will also look amazing #safc — Paul Bywater (@bywater_paul) September 21, 2021

Another classy performance tonight from relatively our fringe players Cirkin mint again, Broadhead ran the line superbly and Dajaku looks a good find And best of all, I’m loving watching us play every week at the minute the way we shift it about the pitch #SAFC — Lee Wickham (@LdoubleE_87) September 21, 2021

Dennis Cirkin been outstanding again getting better and better every game 👏 #SAFC pic.twitter.com/FcmE7d5SOv — Ethan O’Neil (@EthanOsafc) September 21, 2021

Dennis Cirkin is a baller https://t.co/ledNxISZxR — Joe McNally (@JoeMcNa36001719) September 22, 2021

Dennis cirkin is getting better with every game https://t.co/1fMNJmJ4Bk — Jake (@Jake_3456) September 21, 2021