Sunderland beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 in the Carabao Cup last night.

Lee Johnson’s Sunderland progress into the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup after an impressive 2-0 win away at Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night.

Goals either side of half time from Nathan Broadhead and Luke O’Nien ensured the win for the Black Cats, with a number of Sunderland players impressing in a side which included several changes.

One man who stood out in particular was Dennis Cirkin. The summer signing from Spurs started the game at left-back – his third successive start in all competitions, and thoroughly impressed the watching Sunderland fans.

He’s now made six League One appearances for the club and two in the Carabao Cup. The 18-year-old is certainly starting to look like a quality signing for the club and there’s plenty more yet to come from the Englishman.

Sunderland resume League One duties v Bolton Wanderers this weekend.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Cirkin’s performance: