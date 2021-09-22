Sheffield United were knocked out of the Carabao Cup last night by Southampton.

Sheffield United welcomed Premier League side Southampton on Tuesday night. Slavisa Jokanovic’s side have got the ball rolling after a poor start to the domestic campaign and took the lead through Enda Stevens last night, after just eight minutes.

The score would be level come half-time thanks to an equalising goal from Ibrahima Diallo, with Mohammed Salisu putting the Saints in front after the break.

Oli McBurnie then put the Blades back in the game with his first goal of the season in the second half but the Blades would eventually lose on penalties.

One man had a particularly good game for Sheffield United though – Wes Foderingham. The shot-stopper made some decent saves including one right at the death, clawing out a Che Adams effort from close to take the game to penalties.

See what these Sheffield United fans had to say on his performance last night: