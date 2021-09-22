Southend United have taken Josh Wright on trial after his departure from Crawley Town.

Southend United are taking a look at the midfielder, as per a report by the Echo News.

Wright, who is 29-years-old, parted company with Crawley earlier this month.

He is now a free agent and will be weighing up his next move in the game.

‘Played at a higher level’…

Southend boss, Phil Brown, has said: “Josh is out of contract and he’s someone we have good a relationship with. He’s played at a higher level and he’s available.

“He’s trained with us today and he probably will do for the next couple of weeks.”

Crawley spell

Wright joined Crawley in January and made 22 appearances for John Yem’s side last season.

However, the two parties agreed to mutually terminate his contract despite him penning a two-and-a-half year deal when he joined.

Career so far

Wright started his career at Charlton Athletic and rose up through the youth ranks at the Valley.

He has since embarked on spells at Scunthorpe United, Millwall, Leyton Orient, Gillingham and Southend United before moving to Bradford in 2018.

Leyton Orient stint

The ex-England youth international joined Leyton Orient a few years ago and became a key player for the London club.

He made 53 appearances in all competitions for the O’s and chipped in with nine goals.

Crawley swooped in for him earlier this year but Wright could now drop into non-league with Southend bringing him into training.