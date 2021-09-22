Barnet have signed Rob Hall following his departure from Oxford United.

Barnet have decided to hand a contract to the winger, as announced by their official club website.

Hall, who is 27-years-old, was released by Oxford at the end of last season.

He has since been weighing up his options and had a trial at Gillingham early last month, as per a report by Kent Online.

However, the Gills decided not to offer him a deal and he has now been snapped up by Barnet.

Oxford spell

Hall spent the past five years on the books at Oxford and made 98 appearances for the U’s, chipping in with 19 goals.

He saw his game time dry up over the past 12 months though and was loaned out to League Two side Forest Green Rovers in the season before last.

Career to date

Hall started out West Ham United before Bolton Wanderers signed him as a youngster in 2013.

The ex-England youth international spent two years on the books of the Trotters and played 34 times for them whilst they were in the Championship.

Bolton loaned him out to MK Dons and he impressed during his time at Stadium.mk before Oxford swooped to sign him in 2016.

New club

Hall has dropped into non-league for the first time in his career now and joins a Barnet side without a manager at the moment after they sacked Harry Kewell.