Crawley Town have signed Mark Marshall following his departure from Northampton Town.

Crawley Town have handed the winger a one-month rolling contract, as announced by their official club website.

Marshall, who is 34-years-old, was released by Northampton at the end of last season.

The veteran has now found a new home after spending the past few months as a free agent.

‘Great asset’..

Crawley boss, John Yems, has said: “I’ve known Mark for many years, he’s had a good playing career and will be a great asset for the team and the younger players.”

Cobblers spell

Marshall spent the past year-and-a-half on the books at Northampton and made 41 appearances for the Cobblers in all competitions, chipping in with a couple of goals.

Career to date

The Jamaican-born attacker started out in non-league with spells at Grays Athletic and Eastleigh before Swindon Town swooped to sign him in 2008.

He then embarked on spells in the Football League at Barnet, Coventry City and Port Vale before Bradford City came calling.

Marshall spent two years on the books at Valley Parade and won their Player of the Year in 2019.

He then landed himself a move to Charlton Athletic and went on to play 60 times for the Addicks, scoring four times.

Recent years

Marshall has spent recent seasons with Gillingham and Northampton but is now looking forward to a new challenge at Crawley.

They are currently 12th in League Two and drew 2-2 with Harrogate Town last night.