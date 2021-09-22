Wigan Athletic have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup following their defeat to Sunderland last night. 

Wigan Athletic lost 2-0 to Sunderland after goals from Nathan Broadhead and Luke O’Nien.

Leam Richardson decided to freshen up his side for the game and made a number of changes.

However, his new-look team struggled to get going and it was a pretty comfortable evening for the Black Cats in the end.

The positive for Wigan is the fact that they gave youngsters like Scott Smith, Kieran Lloyd, Babajide Adeeko and Chris Sze some minutes.

Jason Kerr made his debut for the Latics and Gavin Massey and Stephen Humphrys also got some useful game time under their belts.

They can now focus on the league and they are back in action this Saturday against Cheltenham Town at home.

Here is how their fans reacted on Twitter to the defeat to Sunderland last night-