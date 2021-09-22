Wigan Athletic have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup following their defeat to Sunderland last night.

Wigan Athletic lost 2-0 to Sunderland after goals from Nathan Broadhead and Luke O’Nien.

Leam Richardson decided to freshen up his side for the game and made a number of changes.

However, his new-look team struggled to get going and it was a pretty comfortable evening for the Black Cats in the end.

The positive for Wigan is the fact that they gave youngsters like Scott Smith, Kieran Lloyd, Babajide Adeeko and Chris Sze some minutes.

Jason Kerr made his debut for the Latics and Gavin Massey and Stephen Humphrys also got some useful game time under their belts.

They can now focus on the league and they are back in action this Saturday against Cheltenham Town at home.

Here is how their fans reacted on Twitter to the defeat to Sunderland last night-

Poor tonight, but will soon be forgotten with 3 points Saturday #wafc — Ian Carter (@IanCart59216988) September 21, 2021

The bench full of academy kids immediately told me Richardson wasn’t really bothered about the result of the game. Disappointed in a few performances though. Can’t say there are many in Saturday’s 11 whose places are under much pressure after that. #WAFC — Tics Talk 🌳👑🇧🇭 (@TicsTalk) September 21, 2021

Disappointing evening, Sunderland goalie could of worked from home tonight. #wafc — one team in wigan (@fishingnut73) September 21, 2021

I’m ok with most of tonight. It shows that not many of the 2nd string get a look in… But why risk Lang late on? Give the kids a run and move on #wafc — Bob Whittle (@BobWhittle1) September 21, 2021

After that I'm not sure id want to rely on many of them when injuries and suspension hits. Dont like to criticise individuals but Pearce looks half the player he was last season. #wafc — John (@johndanbatch) September 21, 2021

Well that wasn’t great was it #wafc — Back2Back 🏆🏆 (@benwafcdalton) September 21, 2021

First time I’ve seen us lose this season, can’t complain. Just wasn’t good enough tonight and didn’t seem up for it. As nice as a cup run would have been, league takes priority. Can’t be too disheartened. #wafc — Beck (@becckk_) September 21, 2021