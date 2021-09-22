Charlton Athletic have had conversations with Corey Blackett-Taylor over extending his contract, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic will be wary that his deal expires in January.

Blackett-Taylor, who is 23-years-old, only joined on a short-term basis when he signed for the London club in August.

He has since impressed for the Addicks despite their poor start to the season.

‘We’ve had conversations’…

Charlton boss, Nigel Adkins, has confirmed his intention to keep hold of him for longer: “We’ve had conversations. He’s loving his time with us. He gets well looked after, he is enjoying his football and we’ve got a real good group of players.

“From my point of view I’m just delighted I’ve managed to start him today. Whether he is going to be fit now for the weekend. We’re talking about players at different levels of fitness and different injury records and injury history. We’ve got to be mindful we don’t want to lose a talented player.”

Decent impression

Blackett-Taylor made the move to Charlton last month having spent a few months as a free agent after his departure from Tranmere Rovers.

He has given a decent amount of himself so far for his new club and gives them good competition and depth on the wing.



Career to date

The pacey winger started his career at Aston Villa and went on to play once for their first-team, as well as having a loan spell away at Walsall.

Tranmere came calling in 2019 and he scored eight goals in 62 games for the Merseyside club before leaving in late June.