Notts County are interested in Sheffield Wednesday defender Ciaran Brennan.

Notts County are the latest club to be linked with a loan move for the Sheffield Wednesday youngster, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Brennan, who is 21-years-old, could be loaned out by the Owls to get some more experience under his belt.

The Star reported last week that Chesterfield were also keen on him.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday right-back attracting interest

Not the only club keen

However, the Spirerites will have to see off competition from National League rivals Notts County now.

Brennan has made one first-team appearances so far this season in the EFL Trophy under Darren Moore.



Signed new deal this past summer

The Republic of Ireland youth international has a year left on his contract with the Owls having penned an extension over the summer.

However, his chances of getting regular first-team football this season are slim due to the abundance of options they have ahead of them.

Read: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man finds new club

Career so far

Brennan has been with Sheffield Wednesday for the past eight years and has risen up through their youth ranks.

They handed him his first professional contract in 2018 and he has since made a total of five senior appearances.

He was loaned out to Gainsborough Trinity a couple of years ago but he could be poised for another loan move away now with Notts County interested.