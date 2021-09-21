Derby County have been through the wringer over the summer – a hangover from their issues of last season.

Derby County had two failed takeovers last season and faced increased EFL scrutiny over their accounting procedures.

With the football authority breathing down their neck and with owner Mel Morris no closer to selling the club, the Rams announced they’d be seeking to enter administration.

This announcement came via a lengthy official statement on the club website where they expanded that the “action was made necessary by a number of developments.”

There has been much talk of what will happen next and the level of punishment that Derby will be subjected to.

Now that punishment is set to be announced and tomorrow’s the day announces The Telegraph’s, John Percy.

Percy says that “with administration now to be confirmed” the Rams “will be hit with a 12-point deduction.”

What does this mean for Derby County?

Initially, the 12-point deduction means that Wayne Rooney’s side will drop to the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table. They would be on -2 points and would be six points behind Nottingham Forest.

That would be their first worry. However, the club is also in talks with the EFL over breaching financial fair play rules. Recent reports state that they are “close to agreeing” a points deduction on this charge.

This is thought to be a deduction of nine points that could move them to -11 points – a total that would mean almost certain relegation.

It’s looking grim for The Rams, that much is certain. A 12-point deduction would be bad enough and would mean a nine-point turnaround just to react the points that a safe Peterborough United would have.

Any further deduction, it could even be more than that 9 points if the Rams fail to pay their players, would simply spell out League One football for next season.