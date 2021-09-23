Coventry City academy graduate Jordan Shipley is in a select group of players who have been an ever-present in Mark Robins’ squad in his second stint in the Midlands.

Since being handed his debut by Robins aged 17, the Irish Under-21 international has been in and around the first-team since, playing a pivotal role in both promotion-winning campaigns from League Two and League One.

The Coventry-born man has been subject to mixed opinions among the fan base, but there is no doubting his role in some of the club’s finest moments in recent years, with the highlight being his goal in the League Two play-off final.

However, the midfielder is yet to make a league appearance this season, with his only appearance in any competition coming in City’s 2-1 loss to Northampton Town in the Carabao Cup.

And with his deal running out at the end of the season, it is looking unlikely that he will be offered a new one.

Surely then it makes sense for Robins to look to offload Shipley in January?

It gives the player a chance to get back playing games regularly, the chance for Coventry to free up money currently tied down by his wages and it gives any potential new clubs the chance to make a better decision.

The Sky Blues are hardly short-staffed in midfield either, with Liam Kelly, Gustavo Hamer, Ben Sheaf, Callum O’Hare and Jamie Allen all ahead of Jordan Shipley in the pecking order.

Then there is also the question about ability. Shipley managed the step up from League Two to League One with relative ease, forming a good partnership with Liam Kelly following the departure of club legend Michael Doyle over the course of two seasons in the third tier.

However, the step up to the Championship is known to be a much bigger struggle, and that struggle was reflected in the face that he managed just 27 league appearances last season and never seemed to impress in any of them.

Yet, whilst he might not be good enough for Coventry anymore, there is no doubting that he would be suited to the top half of League One at least.

And as such, it only seems fair to give Shipley the best chance to find his feet back at that level with a loan spell in January.