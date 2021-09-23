Not a lot of people would have heard of Daniel Williams before this summer but Swansea City fans certainly do now after bursting onto the first-team scene with excellent displays and even chirping in with a goal and assist.

Williams signed his first professional contract back with the Swans back in July 2019 and extended his contract in February 2021 after being in the club’s academy set-up since Under-8 level but only made his competitive debut when he started in the Carabao Cup first round clash against Reading last month. Williams was one of the star men that evening with Head Coach Russell Martin quoted as saying in his post match interview on the club’s official website that he was ‘really, really pleased with the job he did’, and “for his ever start was incredible’.

Williams then took that display onto another level when he scored his first ever senior goal in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup against Plymouth Argyle and assisting one of three Morgan Whittaker goals that evening. Although excelling in these games, the youngster is finding league game opportunities hard to come by right now. Not that it is the fault of the youngster but with the depth in the midfield roles as well as the quality within it, it is no wonder the youngster can’t get a look in.

There should be more opportunities in the cup games as Martin likes to rotate his squad for those games or if injuries occur. But if Williams is looking for more first-team opportunities, he should follow in the footsteps of other youngsters looking to gain experience and secure a loan move elsewhere.

The quality that Williams possesses is unquestionable and clearly a star for the future but perhaps a loan move may be the best option for him right now. The experience he would get would only enhance the player’s attributes as a footballer, perhaps get a regular first-team role and maybe even go on to bigger and better things.