The annual event that is FIFA 22’s release is not that far away. EA Sports have been teasing players stats over the last week or so.

Here, we take a dip into the ratings of the most improved EFL players available in the FIFA 22 game.

10. Laurie Walker (GK), MK Dons – 57 (+9 improvement)

After Twine, Walker is the second MK Dons man to show a big improvement (+9) in his FIFA 22 ratings – moving to 57. This jump might come as a shock to some – Walker only made 16 appearances last season with 13 of these being on loan at Oldham Athletic. Standout stat: 58 GK Reflexes.

9. Arthur Read (CM), Stevenage Borough – 60 (+9 improvement)

21-year-old Read joined Stevenage after his release by Brentford B this summer. The young Londoner spent last season on loan at Stevenage where he scored two goals in 32 League Two games. Standout stat: 75 Balance.

8. Rob Atkinson (CB), Bristol City – 67 (+9 improvement)

Chesterfield-born Atkinson made 44 appearances for Oxford United last season whilst on loan there. His performances in these appearances have helped the 23-year-old improve his FIFA 22 rating by 9. Standout stat: 86 Strength.

7. Lee Buchanan (LB), Derby County – 68 (+9 improvement)

20-year-old Mansfield-born Buchanan made the left-back position at Pride Park his own last season. 35 Championship appearances (three assists) were key in helping him improve his FIFA 22 rating by 9 points. Standout stat: 74 Stamina.

6. Scott Twine (AM), MK Dons – 65 (+10 improvement)

Twine’s League One campaign last season saw him score seven goals and lay on three assists in 25 games. That led to a rating’s increase of 10 points to 65. He’s continued to show the skills with three goals and two assists in his first eight games this season/ Standout stat: 88 Agility.

5. Brennan Johnson (AM), Nottingham Forest – 69 (+ 10 improvement)

20-year-old Johnson had a stand-out loan from Forest at Lincoln City last season – 10 goals and 12 assists in 40 appearances. This is likely the chief reason behind his FIFA 22 rating improving by 10 points. Standout stat: 89 Acceleration.

4. Ben Cabango (CB), Swansea City – 79 (+10 improvement)

21-year-old Cabango put in a series of eye-catching performances for the Swans last season. He featured in 30 Championship games, scoring four goals and adding two assists. This has led to his rating increasing by 10 points. Standout Stat: 74 Stand Tackle.

3. Jack Smith (CM), Stevenage Borough – 59 (+11 improvement)

20-year-old defensive midfielder Smith was snapped up by Stevenage from Dover’s youth set-up. His breakout season last time around of 25 League Two games has seen his rating improve by 11 points in FIFA 22. Standout stat: 75 Strength.

2. Harrison Burrows (LWB), Peterborough United – 60 (+11 improvement)

19-year-old hometown boy Burrows has shot up 11 points in the FIFA 22 ratings going from a 49 rating last year to 60 in this year’s release. The youngster made 21 League One appearances (one goal/four assists) last season. Standout stat: 71 Sprint Speed.

1. James Hill (CB), Fleetwood Town – 63 (+12 improvement)

19-year-old Hill’s 63 rating in the FIFA 22 stats is a 12-point improvement over his stats from last year’s game. This no doubt comes on the back of his 35 games for the Cod Army last season. Standout stat: 82 Jumping.