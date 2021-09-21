Peterborough United have today added former Leicester City man Johnson Adu Gyamfi to their development squad.

Gyamfi, 19, joins Peterborough United’s U23 side following a successful trial period.

The Englishman is a product of the Leicester City youth academy and progressed through the club’s youth ranks, scoring three goals and grabbing one assists in 14 U18 Premier League appearances last time round.

But the right-winger was let go by the Foxes in the summer and now after a lengthy trial period with the Posh’s U23 side managed by former West Ham favourite Matthew Etherington, signs with the club.

Gyamfi recently featured and scored twice in an U23 fixture v Bristol City.

“When my agent spoke to me about coming to the club on trial I was absolutely delighted. I spoke to some of the players and that reaffirmed what I already thought that this was the perfect place for me to be. It was a no brainer. The coaches here are very good and the fact that the club is in the Championship made it a very attractive option.

“The fact that the under 23s are in a league means it will be competitive and there will be regular football and it is something that I am really enjoying. The games come thick and fast, and I just want to go out there and enjoy it and help the team.”

To date, we know very little about Gyamfi. He failed ti make an impression with Leicester City having only featured once for their U23 side, but he’s clearly impressed the staff at Peterborough to earn a deal.

They’re a club who like to promote youngsters into the first-team and who like to play more attacking football, and so a winger like Gyamfi has a good chance of prevailing at the club.

Darren Ferguson’s first-team sit in 22nd-place of the Championship table after eight games.