The release of FIFA 22 is nearly upon us and the ratings for all EFL players are out now.

Here are the highest-rated League One left-wingers (LW’s) on the game-

8. Danny Lloyd, Gillingham, 62

Gillingham swooped to sign him over the summer and his best statistic is 76 for pace.

7. Joel Cooper, Oxford United, 63

The youngster just edges ahead of Lloyd and will have the potential to grow on Career Mode.

6. Jordy Hiwula, Doncaster Rovers, 63

He joined Donny in the last transfer window and has been handed a speedy 81 rating for pace.

5. Olamide Shodipo, Sheffield Wednesday, 65

The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international is on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Championship side QPR.

He has some useful stats such as 82 for pace and 66 for dribbling.

4. Sylla Sow, Sheffield Wednesday, 66

He rocked up at Hillsborough last month as a bit of an unknown quantity having previously played in Holland for FC Utrecht and RKC Waalwijk.

The Dutchman just sneaks in ahead of his teammate Shodipo by a single rating.

3. Harry Chapman, Burton Albion, 66

The winger impressed on loan at Shrewsbury Town last season and has now linked up with Burton from Blackburn Rovers.

Chapman, who is 23-years-old, most notably has 76 for pace and 70 for dribbling.

2. Charlie Kirk, Charlton Athletic, 68

He swapped Crewe Alexandra for Charlton over the summer and falls just short of first place here.

1. Jordan Jones, Wigan Athletic, 69

The Northern Ireland international has been rated as the best League One right-winger on FIFA 22.

He joined Wigan last month having spent last term with Sunderland. The wide man has been given a blistering score of 91 for pace and 72 for dribbling.