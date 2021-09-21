FIFA 22 will be released at the start of next month and the ratings for all EFL players are out now.

Here are the top 10 highest-rated right wingers (RW’s) in League One-

10. Remy Longdon, Lincoln City, 57

The pacey winger just sneaks in ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s summer signing Korede Adedoyin, probably because of his 81 rating for pace.

9. Omari Patrick, Burton Albion, 61

He has been given a useful 81 rating for pace and is Burton’s sole representative on this list.

8. Jack Lankester, Cambridge United, 64

Cambridge signed him from Ipswich Town in the last transfer window as they prepared for life in League One.

7. Xavier Amaechi, Bolton Wanderers, 62

He is on loan at Bolton from Hamburg and has some impressive statistics such as 78 for pace and 65 for dribbling.

6. Anthony Scully, Lincoln City, 64

The ex-West Ham United man helped the Imps get to the Play-Off final last season.

5. Callum Lang, Wigan Athletic, 64

His best stats are 78 for pace and 66 for dribbling and he just sneaks into the top five right wingers.

4. Ryan Williams, Oxford United, 66

He swapped Portsmouth for Oxford over the summer and is a useful player on the new FIFA, with 82 for pace, 71 for physical and 66 for dribbling.

3. Leon Dajaku, Sunderland, 66

The 20-year-old is on loan at the Stadium of Light from Union Berlin and will have the potential to grow on Career Mode.

2. Chris Maguire, Lincoln City, 67

He left Sunderland in June and was subsequently snapped up by Lincoln. The Scotsman is just pipped to top spot here.

1. Conor Chaplin, Ipswich Town, 68

Ipswich’s summer recruit from Barnsley is the highest-rated League One right-winger on FIFA 22.

He has most notably been given 78 for pace, 71 for dribbling and 68 for shooting.